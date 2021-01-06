NY State Assembly Bill A416: The Path to Covid Concentration Camps In America?

By Brandon Smith
Six months ago amid the panic and the hype surrounding the coronavirus outbreak the New Zealand government made an announcement that went mostly unnoticed by the mainstream media. It was a policy decision that the whole western world should have been up in arms about, but at the time the public was still processing the pandemic chaos. New Zealand was instituting what amounted to covid prisons – Medical “quarantine facilities” where ANY citizen suspected of being a covid carrier could be detained without due process for as long as the government saw fit. Not only that, but these covid camps would fall under the jurisdiction of the military. In other words, the NZ covid response was quietly being shifted into martial law.
The hyper-totalitarian measures were implemented in the face of a mere 22 covid deaths for the entire nation at that time. The media has been applauding the NZ response in recent weeks, arguing that heavy handed policies today will mean more freedom and a better economy tomorrow when infection numbers have been reduced. However, as I have been warning since the beginning of the pandemic, the lockdowns are designed to last forever.
We might be allowed “partial reopenings” and brief moments of relief, but covid mandates have nothing to do with public health and everything to do with public submission. The virus is nothing more than a useful crisis to be exploited as a rationale for tyranny.
Currently, New Zealand is facing further travel restrictions due to the discovery of a “covid mutation” in the UK. The government has indicated that any sign of renewed infection will be met with hard lockdowns once again. Citizens that think they have crossed the precipice and are on the verge of freedom are being conned.
In my article ‘The Totalitarian Future Globalists Want For The Entire World Is Being Revealed’, published in August, I stated:
“I believe the reason Australia and New Zealand have been targeted with this level of restrictions first is because they have been almost fully disarmed and have no means to defend themselves from government overstep. That said, I see signs that similar measures will be attempted in the US as well. In states like New York, there are low key programs to set up covid checkpoints stopping and checking vehicles coming into the state. This is where heavier restrictions start.”
It would seem my prediction might come to pass sooner than I thought. New York State Assembly Bill A416 has been dredged up by leftist lawmakers and its contents are rather horrifying. To summarize, A416 allows the NY governor dictatorial powers to detain and imprison any citizen determined to be a “threat to public health safety” during ANY viral outbreak. This power could be interpreted very broadly, perhaps even to include people who refuse to take the covid vaccine. The bill also allows for people to be imprisoned in “medical facilities” or other facilities; in other words, quarantine camps.
The bill was originally introduced in 2015 around the time of the Ebola outbreak scare, but it was shelved when that particular crisis didn’t pan out. The coronavirus pandemic is giving the bill new life, and this is not at all surprising. Just as we saw right after 9/11, any time a major crisis gains traction the government seeks to fast-track draconian laws which the public never would have tolerated in the past; laws that were collecting dust before but are suddenly pushed to the forefront today.
I wrote an article during the Ebola scare several years ago titled ‘An Ebola Outbreak Would Be Advantageous For Globalists’, in which I pointed out that a pandemic could be used as a perfect cover event for the enforcement of martial law-style measures. I was particularly concerned about the possibility that resistance to virus lockdowns would be limited and that this would give the government a free hand to start arresting liberty minded people that resist collectivist enforcement. They might even be able to achieve this without too much public scrutiny.
Luckily, the covid death rate stands at only 0.26% nationwide for anyone not living in a nursing home and the resistance to the lockdowns is growing everyday. Americans are just not going to put up with violations of their civil liberties much longer.
The NY bill is, in my opinion, a litmus test for the rest of the country. The establishment will attempt to see how much resistance they get in a hard leftist state first, and if they can get A416 passed they will then try to pass similar bills in other Democrat controlled states. If we have a Biden presidency in the next month, then expect a federal version not long after.
I think the timing of the rehashed bill is not coincidental. The fact that it is now being pushed again in the NY Assembly at the same time that the covid vaccine is meeting so much resistance suggests that the goal will be to use the threat of covid camps as a tool to frighten the public into compliance with the barely tested vaccine. Polls taken over the course of 2020 indicate that a majority of Americans are wary of the safety of the vaccines and at least 30% plan to refuse it outright.
With potential dangers of a deadly autoimmune response or infertility caused by the experimental treatment, who can blame them?
I suspect that if these kinds of laws are put in place in any state let alone multiple states there will be a severe backlash. Conservatives will continue to relocate to more free counties and states while taking their businesses and tax dollars with them. Leftist states will then try to restrict people from moving away, or they will try to institute financial penalties as legislators in California have tried to do.
Eventually, the establishment of covid camps will lead to a violent reaction. It is inevitable.
I would suggest to leftist lawmakers that this is a path they do not want to go down, and establishment elites would not be safe either from the anger many Americans will feel when faced with forced vaccinations or imprisonment over a virus that well over 99% of the population is unaffected by. There are certain lines we will not allow them to cross, and this is one of them.
Incrementalism of a collectivist state is giving way to a rapid free-fall. As I have been noting the past couple of months, it seems as though the elites are in a rush; this suggests that resistance from the public is much larger than they anticipated and they are starting to panic.
The NY bill is only a taste of what is to come in terms of tyrannical legislation. Let’s not forget that the next stage will be medical passports for everything from travel to going to the movies to eating at restaurants. To get a medical passport you will be required to submit to vaccination and contact tracing (being tracked through your cell phone 24/7). Every time a new covid mutation is found, get ready for more lockdowns and new vaccinations. Your old medical passport will be void and everything starts all over again.
The cycle will be perpetual, and this is by design. Covid concentration camps seem to be a Hail Mary concept meant to terrify the populace. Implementing such measures will be difficult, but the IDEA of them can be used to pressure the public into conformity with vaccines and contact tracing.
The notion that the government has the legal option to black-bag you at any given moment and ship you off to some obscure lockup without due process could inspire ultimate fear in the citizenry. Why not just accept the jab and the tracking apps on your phone so you can sleep at night, right?
But it doesn’t stop there. Like the British “Star Chamber” courts used to disappear dissenting voices in the days leading up to the American Revolution, covid legislation that allows for unilateral imprisonment could also be exploited as a weapon against ANYONE for any reason. All the government has to do is claim that you have covid, even if you have been vaccinated, and if they consider you a problem you simply find yourself snatched up one day.
That said, the harsher the mandates the more galvanized Americans will feel in refusing to comply. The more rebellion the elites run into the more they will try to turn to the “law” to legitimize their criminality, but this will not help them in the long run. It is all rather predictable, which is why the legislation does not particularly worry me. I think that even if it passes it will only inspire greater unification of liberty minded people; it will have the opposite effect the elites intend.
If you would like to support the work that Alt-Market does while also receiving content on advanced tactics for defeating the globalist agenda, subscribe to our exclusive newsletter The Wild Bunch Dispatch. Learn more about it HERE.
With global tensions spiking, thousands of Americans are moving their IRA or 401(k) into an IRA backed by physical gold. Now, thanks to a little-known IRS Tax Law, you can too. Learn how with a free info kit on gold from Birch Gold Group. It reveals how physical precious metals can protect your savings, and how to open a Gold IRA. Click here to get your free Info Kit on Gold.
You can contact Brandon Smith at:
Or, follow me at Parler by searching: @Altmarket
26 Comments
I admire your optimism and your fate in American people. I disagree, but that might be due to my background. You see, where I come from we’ve felt globalist agenda 20-25 years ago brought to us by US bombs. Then I have seen the same scenario happening around the world. That was the time when I lost faith. I don’t doubt the determination and readiness of liberty minded people, just their capability to fight back. Bundy’s Ranch is one tiny counterexample. Furthermore, when I see American voters buying the story where they keep delegating their lives to the government (see GA runoffs) en masse…, not sure this is going to end well. We need law enforcement to refuse to follow orders, we need armed forces to refuse as well… Looks like Helm’s Deep to me but without Gandalf and Eomer.
I think it’s probably hard for anyone living outside the US to get an accurate picture of the situation. The narrative being given to other nations will be that America is under control. Trust me when I say it is NOT. With numerous police and sheriffs across the nation refusing to enforce the mandates and at least half the country in rebellion, the elites will find it impossible to establish medical tyranny here. I would look at this fight more like the initial stages of the American Revolution; resistance is building but we have not yet reached that Lexington Bridge moment. It is coming soon…
You definitely have better data. I am in SF, no signs of rebellion here. When I see GA elections and how anxious people are to get $2k checks, I get sceptical. But, I give you the advantage as you definitely see more.
Analogy with the Revolution is a good one, but the world is different now. Liberty minded people of the US were by large quite when globalists were taking liberties abroad with US bombs and soldiers. But I get people were sedated by living a good life at the expense of pretty much everyone else. Now they came back home for the main prize. US has always been the goal, it took them 30 years to get it. Unlike Revolution, now there is no one left to help. First they came for the communists, I said nothing…
The American Revolutionaries were in a minority when the fighting started – Less that 30% of the population of the colonies supported them. The rest supported the crown. Today, I think we have far more than 30%. The people anxious to get the checks are predominantly leftist, not conservative, so I don’t see that as an accurate metric of anything.
Brandon,
I am in Australia.
I see every government action designed for control. Yet many friends are still buying the government lies of the deadly threat of a virus; the fear factor of tyrannical control (and by extension, the propaganda arm of government, the ABC state media, and in lockstep with all private corporate media). I agree, this “control by fear” will never end unless mass disobedience happens.
The disinformation being spread by all media and alt media is incomprehensible.
The average joe is busy trying to pay bill and feeding the family.
The very very rich always have a plan b.
I’m not expecting anything except worse to come, and my idea for survival ( and my two very young kids ) is to head out into the “deep bush” of Australia and live as best we can off the land. Cities (anywhere ) will be no place for old men or young children in the coming years. BTW I love your intellectual capacity for analysis and your ability to put words on paper forming a scintillating narrative that encapsulates the world view like no other, and, offers solutions.
Colin
When I see the glee that the ‘liberty minded people’ express when they get their stimulus check it makes me wonder just how liberty minded they really are. There is nothing in the Constitution that allows for the government to throw money anywhere that they want.
This article by Davy Crockett lays it out nicely.
https://fee.org/media/14953/notyourstogive.pdf
That being said, I have to agree with Zdravko above. Too many people are dependent on their government to view them as their arch enemy worthy of resisting. There will be a lot of grumbling and false threats but the majority won’t bite the hand that feeds them.
I disagree. I see no liberty minded people cheering the stimulus checks; quite the opposite. Also, all the news coming out on sheriff’s refusing to comply even in leftist states along with the mass refusals on the vaccines shows that your theory is simply not supported. It’s easy to become nihilistic because the revolution is not being televised, but the fact remains that the elites will NEVER get their reset agenda established in the US. There will be war if they try.
It’s our money. The federal government is only giving us back what they CONFISCATED through income taxes.
That is my opinion also. It used to be unconstitutional to tax a man’s labor, but the government has been steeling hard working Americans money for a hundred years under the lie the money was to be used to pay for a war America didn’t want or ask for. And they have been steeling it ever since.
You prove my point. Americans have been enslaved with their own money.
I’ll take whatever they send and use it to shore up my reparations as I prepare for the fight ahead. That’s not glee, but necessity….
It is clear that the pace of the “Frog Boiling” here in the USA has increased such that it can no longer be said to be a slow heating process; ie, lots of frogs are jumping and to be fair many of them have never been in the pot at all. Going alone to get along (masks) is one thing, forced into ginnea pig status with an untested experimental bio-agent is quite another. But as stated above Mr. Global(tm) is getting nervous and it shows. All pretense is being dropped and they are not afraid to broadcast verifiable lies toward the masses. Detention without just cause or trial will be the ounce that tips the scale IMO.
As far stimulus checks going to regular folks as a mechanism for glee and allegiance I have to disagree. First off take a look at a list of dollar numbers being handed out to citizens across the globe. The USA is dead last. $1200 USD followed a $600 bump is an insult to anyone, even those living hand to mouth. It’s a weeks pay, two at most. Given that this massive movement of monetary value is directed primarilly to the top echelon, I cannot see how a US citizen of any stripes can see an $1800 pittance as anything worth pledging alllegiance to. As with 2008, this is controlled financial demolition designed to ruin the middle of the nation, and funnel wealth to the top of the pyramid. This time it is (even more) global.
Once we have been made sufficently destitute, the global poly-corps can swoop in and buy it all at fire-sale prices. What was the phrase? “You will own nothing and be happy”
“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?… The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956
I live to the North of you in Alberta, we have seen the same restrictions (be it less so) then the rest of North America. Alberta is very conservative and libertarian. Even the large cities of Calgary and Edmonton have large amounts of conservatives in them.
I can tell you people are fed up and are taking to the streets in large masses, this of course is not televised by our cooperate media. Never the less this does not make the reality go away. I agree that the cabal is is accelerating their plans in fear that larger percentages of people are catching on to their malfeasance. As they accelerate they will invariably make errors in strategy that they can not account for. Desperate people are carless people, and this cabal is desperate.
“It does not take a majority to prevail… but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.” Samuel Adams
Just watched a few short clips of the protests at the U.S. Capitol Building in D.C. I must say it affected me emotionally.
Any thoughts of what’s going on on Capitol Hill?
They already snuck this in in Hawaii:
HRS 127A-13
(1) Provide for and require the quarantine or segregation of persons who are affected with or believed to have been exposed to any infectious, communicable, or other disease that is, in the governor’s opinion, dangerous to the public health and safety, or persons who are the source of other contamination, in any case where, in the governor’s opinion, the existing laws are not adequate to assure the public health and safety; provide for the care and treatment of the persons; supplement the provisions of sections 325-32 to 325-38 concerning compulsory immunization programs; provide for the isolation or closing of property which is a source of contamination or is in a dangerous condition in any case where, in the governor’s opinion, the existing laws are not adequate to assure the public health and safety, and designate as public nuisances acts, practices, conduct, or conditions that are dangerous to the public health or safety or to property; authorize that public nuisances be summarily abated and, if need be, that the property be destroyed, by any police officer or authorized person, or provide for the cleansing or repair of property, and if the cleansing or repair is to be at the expense of the owner, the procedure therefor shall follow as nearly as may be the provisions of section 322-2, which shall be applicable; and further, authorize without the permission of the owners or occupants, entry on private premises for any such purposes;
Yup! I also noticed that not only could they kidnap you from your own home, but they can then destroy your property to “prevent” further contagion. F them! Guns ready! MOLON LABE
Abortion last year was the number one killer of human beings! 42 Million unborn babies murdered in the womb.
Yet I don’t see pregnant women being locked down in quarantine camps because they carry the potential to kill their own child.
I don’t see abortion clinics being shut down as a public health threat.
I don’t see ” sex on premises ” being shut down either.
But going to church and singing?….Thats a super spreader event!
I wonder why They are so scared of churches.
Could true Christianity and prayer actually be a threat to the Satanic globalist agenda?
quite the admission really isn’t it.
very exposing!
Hi Brandon, I’ve been reading your work for years now and really appreciate the work you do. I’m a born and bred Newzealander and unfortunately have seen first hand our prime ministers responses to the plandemic. All very predictable from a globalist agenda 21, agenda 2030 perspective. Lockdowns, social distancing, contact tracing, masks to a lesser degree here and more deviously the passing of laws under the health emergency which allow warrantless entry, forced detention and legal forced medical procedures (unspecified but will be forced vaccination) without individual consent. Ardern (NZ PM) has a socialist background and a freemason father. She is a classic example of selection not election. In early 2019 she bought in gun laws prohibiting military style semi automatics specifically AR15’s. This was due to the Australian shooter Tarrant who was at least partly responsible for the Christchurch mosque shooting. Tarrant was used to allow the roll out of the new gun laws. Unfortunately for the NZ government they got hardly any guns handed in during the gun by back amnesty. Essentially other than the US the NZ population would have the highest gun to population ratio of any western country. They currently haven’t utilized the warrantless entry and forced medical procedure laws on our citizens but they passed the laws to enable them to do it so it is just a matter of time. When they try that they will be met with force by like minded people like ourselves. Stay safe keep your powder dry.
Everything I’ve seen from New Zealand gives me the impression that the people there are very much like coastal democrats of the USA. The sort of people willing to give up freedom for a bit of perceived safety. Which NZ political party represents the liberty folk you are talking about?
NZPP party represents the liberty minded in NZ. Unfortunately they are a new smaller party. You cant rely on a party to represent you and your ideals you need to do it yourself with the like minded people you know. That is the same for any country
Brandon,
I am a NYer here. I am sure this bill will pass with the leftists controlling the entire NY legislature. However, I am a bit shocked that they are actually trying to do this in the USA. You had indicated previously that they used these same measures in NZ as kind of a dry run as there could not be any real resistance with a disarmed public. I believe I read in China they did this also during the early days of the pandemic. So it begs the question as to how do they think they could ever carry this out here? Having a bill signed into law on paper is one thing but once they would start coming to people’s homes to try and remove them, the health department workers and law enforcement (if law enforcement actually decided to try and enforce this) would get their own high speed injections of lead. I cannot imagine that these people attempting to enforce this would continue to risk their lives in order to do so as the populace is armed. So it seems rather silly to me that they would try and go down this road. Any thoughts?
“high speed injections of lead”. Love that line. Very good. Had not heard that one before.
If there is anyone whose take I want to get on yesterday’s events, it’s Brandon’s. There are many signs that point to that being a staged event. Police let the protesters in by opening the gates and standing aside and one guard led a group up 3 flights of stairs. The guy wearing the horns is a known Antifa guy and the guy with the long beard has a hammer and sickle tattooed on the back of his hand. Something tells me this was a false flag designed to be the final nail in Trump’s coffin.
The movie “Song bird”. Predictive programming