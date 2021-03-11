The Real Reasons Why Millions Of Americans Will Defy Covid Mandates And Vaccines

By Brandon Smith
I suspect a large portion of the public is at least partially aware when they are being pushed or lured into a specific way of thinking. We have certainly had enough experience with institutions trying to manage our thoughts over the years. Governments and mainstream media outlets in particular have made the manufacture of public consent their top priority. This is what they spend most of their time, money and energy on. All other issues are secondary.
The media does not objectively report facts and evidence, it spins information to plant an engineered narrative in the minds of its viewers. But the public is not as stupid as they seem to think. This is probably why trust in the media has plunged by 46% in the past ten years, hitting an all time low this year of 27%.
Except for pre-election season spikes, mainstream outlets from CNN to Fox to CBS to MSNBC are facing dismal audience numbers, with only around 2 million to 3 million prime time viewers. There are numerous YouTube commentators with bigger audiences than this. And, if you sift through the debris of MSM videos on YouTube, you’ll find low hits and a majority of people that are visiting their channels just to make fun of them.
The MSM is now scrambling to explain their crumbling empire, as well as debating on ways to save it from oblivion. The power of the “Fourth Estate” is a facade, an illusion given form by smoke and mirrors. Bottom line: Nobody (except perhaps extreme leftists) likes the corporate media or activist journalists and propagandists.
One would think that media moguls and journos would have realized this by now. I mean, if they accepted this reality, they would not be struggling so much with the notion that no one is listening to them when it comes to pandemic mandates and the covid vaccines. Yet, journalists complain about it incessantly lately.
In fact, half the media reports I see these days are not fact based analysis of events, but corporate journalists interviewing OTHER corporate journalists and bitching to each other about how Americans are “too ignorant” or “too conspiratorial” to grasp that journos are the anointed high priests of information.
I actually find this situation fascinating as an observer of oligarchy and being well versed in the mechanics of propaganda. The fundamental narrative of control-culture is that there are “experts” that the establishment chooses, and then there is everyone else. The “experts” are supposed to pontificate and dictate while everyone else is supposed to shut up, listen and obey.
Media elitists see themselves in the role of “the experts” and the public as devout acolytes; a faithful flock of sheep. But what happens when everyone starts ignoring the sheep herders?
The other day I came across this revealing interview on CBS news about a poll of Americans showing at least 30% will refuse to take the covid vaccine outright. The interview is, for some reason, with another journalist from The Atlantic with no apparent medical credentials and no insight into the data surrounding covid.
One thing to note right away is that the discussion itself never addresses any actual facts about the virus, the pandemic, the lockdowns, the mandates, or the vaccines. The establishment keeps telling us to “listen to the science”, but then they dismiss the science when it doesn’t agree with their agenda. When is the the mainstream going to finally acknowledge facts like these:
1) According to multiple official studies, including a study from American College of Physicians, the Infection Fatality Ratio (or death rate) of Covid-19 is only 0.26% for anyone outside of a nursing home. This means that 99.7% of people not in nursing homes will survive the virus if they contract it.
2) Nursing home patients account for over 40% of all Covid deaths across the US. These are mostly people who were already sick with multiple preexisting conditions when they contracted covid.
3) The Federal Government’s own hospital data from the Department of Health and Human Services indicates that capacity for hospital beds is ample in the US and that this has been the case for the past year. Covid patients at their peak only took up around 13% of inpatient beds nationally. The stories in the media of hospitals at overcapacity due to covid are therefore inaccurate or they are outright lies.
4) International studies including a Danish study published by the American College of Physicians have proven that wearing masks makes NO significant difference in the spread or infection rate of Covid-19. Interestingly, the states in the US with the most heavily enforced mask mandates have also had the highest infection rates.
5) In March of 2020, head of the NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci had this to say about mask wearing when being interviewed on 60 Minutes:
“Right now, in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks….there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is, and often there are unintended consequences – people keep fiddling with the masks and they’re touching their face.”
6) On Twitter in February of 2020, the US Surgeon General had this to say about mask wearing:
“Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
Both the Surgeon General and Fauci later reversed their stance on mask wearing when it no longer suited the control narrative, and are now fervent supporters of enforcing mask mandates. Scientific data continues to show that mask wearing does nothing to stop the spread of Covid.
7) The Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines are made with a brand new technology that has had limited testing. The NIAID used minimal animal testing on mice, but these mice were NOT a type that is normally susceptible to contracting covid the way humans are. These tests were completely inadequate, yet the mRNA vaccines were released for human use anyway.
8) The new vaccines do not contain the virus that triggers COVID-19, as a conventional vaccine might. Instead, Moderna and Pfizer researchers used a new technique to make messenger RNA (mRNA), which is similar to mRNA found in SARS-CoV-2. In theory, the artificial mRNA will act as instructions that prompt human cells to build a protein found on the surface of the virus. That protein would theoretically trigger a protective immune response. The entire Covid vaccine effort was essentially a giant shortcut. This is not an advantage, as the long term effects of any vaccine from 1 year to 5 years to 10 years should be understood before it is injected into human beings.
9) Multiple medical industry professional including the former VP of Pfizer have signed a petition warning about the new mRNA vaccinations. They say far more testing is needed before humans are exposed, and they warned that the vaccines may cause severe autoimmune responses or even infertility.
10) Numerous polls also show that at least 30% to 50% of medical professionals including nurses and doctors plan to refuse the vaccines as well. These people are facing the risk of losing their jobs, but they are still not going to accept the shot. That is how potentially volatile the mRNA vaccines could be; long term health is more important than short term risk.
When all of these facts are taken into account, along with numerous others that I do not have space to mention here, it is not so outlandish for millions of Americans to be skeptical of medical mandates and vaccination over covid.
Why should we worry about getting vaccinated over a virus that 99.7% of the population will survive without difficulty? Why should we allow economic shutdowns, medical passports or invasive contact tracing at all, let alone over a pandemic that less than 0.3% of the population is susceptible to? Beyond that, why should we volunteer to be guinea pigs for a new vaccine technology without knowing what the long term consequences might be?
Even if covid was a legitimate danger, no crisis justifies handing over our civil liberties in response.
The basic establishment narrative is this: “Covid is an existential threat to the public, therefore, we are justified in taking away people’s freedoms, their economy and their privacy. It is for the “greater good of the greater number”. Vaccination is infallible and cannot be questioned. The “experts” are infallible and cannot be questioned. It’s not your body and it is not your choice. Your body is property of the government and if you do not voluntarily take injections of whatever experimental cocktail we give you, then we will continue to erode your freedoms until you give in and submit. Then, once you have submitted, your freedoms will still never be given back.”
It’s not really a persuasive argument for lot of people.
Media outlets like CBS will rarely mention the overall issue of control and oppression tied to the pandemic response, just as they will never address any facts that run contrary to their message. What they will do is misrepresent the situation in order to gain compliance. The Atlantic journo basically admits this in the interview above, arguing that the media in particular needs to change the message to better attach incentive to vaccine compliance. In other words, people are easier to manipulate when they are tricked into thinking there is more to gain by submission rather than rebellion.
The medical passport system is the personification of false incentive. The media presents the notion that no one will be “forced” to take the vaccines; but what they don’t mention is that without the vaccine they will not get a medical passport, and without a medical passport they will be cut off from the normal economy. You can be vax free, but you will be punished through poverty and zero access until you give in.
My question is, why do they care so much if people don’t want or trust the vaccine? Why are they so obsessed? If the mRNA cocktail actually works and is not a health hazard, then they should be perfectly safe from infection. The idea that people who refuse are a danger to others is nonsense.
If we are going to start talking about potential “mutations” that bypass vaccine protections, then why take any vaccine? If mutations are really a threat and are not obstructed by current vaccines, then taking a vaccine now is useless.
And, why the constant attempts at public division? CBS and The Atlantic use an obvious ploy to assert that black and brown Americans have different reasons for refusing to comply when compared to apparently white conservatives. Why do they assume that black and brown people are not conservative or that we do not have ample reasons in common? This is never explained or supported.
Finally, as always the media seeks to gaslight anyone that disagrees with the prevailing agenda as “conspiracy nuts”, presenting strawman arguments while ignoring all legitimate arguments on the side of liberty. There is such a thing as conspiracy REALITY, and none of these journos would survive a debate on a level playing field against those of us in the alternative media when it comes to covid and the vaccines.
The media and the government’s stalker mentality when it comes to people skeptical of covid restrictions and vaccines is unsettling. They act more like jilted psychopathic ex-girlfriends rather than people concerned with saving lives. This tells me they are afraid. Their agenda is uncertain, and they have doubts. This is a good thing.
At bottom, covid is a non-issue that has been inflated into a crisis of epic proportions through storytelling and selective fact checking. Millions of people around the world die every year from a myriad of illnesses, some of them as infectious as covid. We don’t shut down our lives, wear diapers on our faces, inject ourselves with untested cell altering cocktails or sacrifice our freedoms because of this. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness continues. Those who wish to take away our self determination in these matters are the real threat; covid is not.
You nailed every point Brandon. Well stated ! What we are left with is either one of only two choices. Go along, to get along, or civil war. Those in power will fight to the death to keep their power over us, such that we may have no other choice but to take them out.
Spot On!
Agreed.
This reminds me of my own country’s media outlets when it comes to covid and the vaccines. The main newspaper, a mouthpiece of the ruling party recently invited an ”expert” on covid vaccines onto their talk show. The “expert” did nothing on the talk show except guilt-tripping its listeners into taking the vaccine. Things like, “Not taking the vaccines because of the minimal side effects would bring would put yourself and your loved ones at risk. Do you really want that? Not the most responsible thing someone who loves his / her family would do”. The “expert” repeated that sentence multiple times. And guess who were allowed to ask questions during the panel? Well, the journos and editors of the newspaper who published ALL the fear mongering!
They’ve also went full steam with their social media advertising propaganda. I was on instagram two days ago and i saw an ad by the ruling party that reads, “All the questions you asked about the vaccines answered”. In the Q&A, it was never revealed who asked what questions. It was simply bubbles and bubbles of idiotic questions like, “Do i still have to wear a mask? Can i travel? Does the injection hurt?”. Maybe it was just a coincidence. But when i tried to report the ad, the app simply crashed
I’ve noticed a very similar trend when the establishment was peddling its transgenderism and other LGBTQ nonsense.
Again a masterpiece of an article. Respect/Kudo’s 4 Brandon aka Mr. Smith
I read in The Automatic Earth today (https://www.theautomaticearth.com/2021/03/mass-vaccination-amidst-a-pandemic-creates-an-irrepressible-monster/) a letter from a virologist and vaccinologist whose research suggests the vaccines will create “viral immune escape”. This is the equivalent to antibiotic resistance that causes bacteria to become super bugs – but with a virus mutating to escape the vaccine-induced immune response. Viruses are known to still live in the vaccinated individuals, and the mutated forms are selected for in those man-made “test tube” selection environments. So this virologist believes we are selecting for super viruses and ones that will be much more effective in young people, since we’re vaccinating the old preferentially.
Even if there is such a thing as a “virus”, which is IDENTICAL in appearance and behavior to an organism created by our own cells called an exosome, they are not a living organism (they do not have a nucleus). This means they CAN NOT be “killed”.
We are being duped, again!
There’s some preliminary evidence this may already be happening in Israel, which is the country that has vaccinated the highest percentage of its population so far. Read this: https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/operation-vaxx-all-deplorables-codename-satans-poker/
Scary, no?
I’m in Israel and I can tell you what’s going on here is absolutely insane. The government went fully fascist . The pressure and the propaganda levels are unbelievable – it’s 24/7 panic inducing covid news for a year now.
When the ministry of health signed the contract with Pfizer, the government had to disclose the contract, and even though half of it is redacted, still I was dumbfounded the media as a whole pretty much ignored it. Basically the government agreed to send the medical data of all population to Pfizer, without anyone’s consent in exchange to be part of a human trial , again without anyone’s consent. The human trial can be stoped if catastrophe happens and the product has to be recalled due to damage or death. This is the language they use-and the public didn’t bat an eye, the media disappeared with the story.
At one point they wanted to start vaccinating pregnant women. So they started publicizing one case of a pregnant woman that was on a ventilator. Then” experts” started appearing out of nowhere saying the risks of covid were higher than those of the untested vaccines, even though not one single pregnant woman died of covid since the “pandemic” started. Now they are targeting the children.
The narrative now is that the unvaccinated children pose a threat to the vaccinated people(!!!). It got to the point where right now children are not allowed to leave the country without a special permission from the government.
Meanwhile some doctors who started to disagree with the narrative lost their license because”they pose a threat to people s lives by spreading anti vax propaganda”.
The government is trying to pass a law allowing employers to fire unvaccinated people. They can’t at this point, so they have lawyers giving interviews explaining how they can legally put pressure on their employees to get vaccinated.
Got to tell ya, its truly scary how much of the people fall for it. My impression is that it doesn’t cross people’s mind that a Jewish government would hurt Jewish people.
Hi Brandon:
Here’s a great interview with Cardinal Vigano, that’s been a critic of the deep state and talks about the vaccine dangers and control that comes with it.
If you believe in God on not, we can all agree on his excellent interview, and vision of the dangers ahead, also coming from what he calls, the” deep church” itself.
Finally some encouragement of faith.
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/abp-vigano-interview-with-deutsche-wirtschaftsnachrichten
I’m afraid the Catholic Church – at least under the current imposter “Pope” – has totally sold out to the Satanic Agenda of “The Great Reset”
The Bullshitarona “Virus” just keeps rolling along. The main lesson to be learned from this is that the Majority of Humans on Planet Earth are No Better than a bunch of Scared Rats scurrying from ALL perceived “Threats” meaning you should place Very Little “Trust” in your fellow man. Instead place your TRUST IN GOD. All “Leaders” on Earth are merely Human with every Fault, Fear, Deceit, Imperfection, Frailties, Insecurities, Perversions, Addictions, Prejudices, Self Interest, Power Hungry, Egotistical, Power Mad Thirst for CONTROL = YOU OBEY OR ELSE! Cheers!
They guy in the interview is short on science and information and long on marketing. Once again, it’s those “right wing” people who are a problem. By definition, what he is hawking is NOT a vaccine by definition. His motivational interviewing is too much like a scammer trying to sell a product to may people who don’t want it. No doubt today’s “motivation” with it’s slight intimidation will evolve into tomorrows authoritarian demands. The MSM is NOT DEALING with science or facts. More reason why I ignore the MSN and the products they are hawking.
aling
Exactly. It comes off more like a late night infomercial selling motivational tapes or no money down real estate riches.
EDITOR’S NOTE: I just noticed that YouTube is now quietly REMOVING dislikes from the CBS video. It was at 1.1K dislikes yesterday and was being ratioed and destroyed by everyone. Now the dislikes have gone down to 1K today. Big Tech and the media do not want you to know that a majority of Americans are on your side and do not trust the covid mandate agenda.
Nice Catch!
By the way, this info and admission is from the CDC, and notice it was never released in the popular press. Yes, the CEE-DEE-Fuckin-CEE!! They flat out admitted this – zero impact!!
https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/the-cdc-is-about-to-be-canceled-by-google-and-facebook-for-covid-heresy-31329/
Brandon, the biggest obsession of the elite is that they are terrified of us removing the masks, above all else. They want us to be nameless, faceless expressionless, compliant zombies who fear each other and the very planet around us. It is the ultimate measuring stick of their propagandistic success and ability to persuade us to do anything, no matter how counterintuitive it may be.
Most importantly, they know extending the time we wear them will lead to normalization of this behavior and most people will come to grips with it (or already have), with peer pressure serving as a powerful reinforcement.
The CDC said in their latest report that face masks are only 1.32% effective. LOL
If you had a link for this I would add it to The List…
Chevrus, see my post at the top of this thread.
Oh, thanks…I guess I should have looked….
Anyone else remember that scene in “Close Encounters” when Richard Dreyfuss and Melinda Dillon have been captured by The Government after penetrating the UFO landing site … they’re made to don respirators because of the “airborne poisons” in the area … Dreyfuss and Dillon look at each other, throw away the respirators and flee on foot. Prescient? You betcha.
In watching the MSM’s near hysteric response to the General Public’s obvious reluctance to ‘bite’ thevaccinatiin Apple I find thier reactiin eerily reminiscent of the sales pitch of the ‘Sham Wipe’ guy; incessant, non-stop assertions that thier ‘product’ is better than sliced bread
…please..
“Methinks Thou doth protest too much Horatio.”
Regardless of what the Sheeple do or don’t do, no one of my acquaitance has indicated – whatsoever – that there can be any inducement offered sufficient to entice them to submit to injection with what is – effectively – a completely untried, untested therapy whose actual efficacy appears to diminish by the day in the face of new, ‘Mutated’ variants and other factors.
FWIW, I am here speaking of Misdouri, to be exact. Additionally over the last few weeks I have seen the per centage of ‘Face-Diaper’ wearer’s drop dramatically and would place that figure at or below 25 per 100…and dropping daily.
I would also like to mention that our State Senate is on the cusp of passing the “2nd Amendment Preservation Act” which will (if made Law) will kick the Fed’s out of the business of ANY form of Gun Control hereabouts; thereby making MO one of only 5 States to have FINALLY gotten so fed up with FED-anything as to do so. Alaska, Kansas, Idaho, Utah and hopefully we ourselves presently.
But really Folks…why – EXACTLY – do any of us need such a gaggle of Left/Right Coast Mental Midgets telling us what to do? Better off to just call it quits with the whole group and incorporate with Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta and the bulk of the ‘Fly-Over’ States and sally forth.
The Fools on the two Coast won’t last a fiscal quarter before they’re destitute and hungry…at which pount we can sit back say, “Let them eat Cake.”.
JOG
And the imposter in chief just laid down the timeline last night!
“We just might be able to celebrate Independence Day this year, in small groups mind you.” Intentional irony – “independence” day?
If everyone who worked for the mainstream media anywhere in the world were to drop dead at the same time today then world would instantly improve by a factor of ten. These people are nothing more than pure evil. They should be rounded up & tried at a new Nuremberg for Crimes Humanity and disposed of as the murderers they are.
LOL 🙂
When it is far easier to get the People to believe a lie,
Than to get them to realize they have been lied too,
I’d say the proverbial “deck” has been stacked quite high against open and frank debate.
Our “medical science” has been divorced from REAL science for a VERY, VERY LONG TIME.
I have pretty much given up trying to educate my fellow citizens, locally. They have taken in the bait that, “all alternative sites, blogs, etc. – are echo-chambers, and biased.”
Now, my efforts go purely towards my own survival. I figure it is only a matter of time (days or weeks?) disabled folks, like myself, will be either pressured, or outright coerced into following “their dictats” – or be left to live outdoors as fugitive animals! – FINE! I can live off the land, and have the skills to survive, but HOW MANY others have the same? ? ?
These plutocrats can have their “delusions of grandeur”, and I’ll just ignore them. Simple as that!
Obviously millions of other people are aware of the threat as well, otherwise the media would not be complaining about too many Americans not taking the vaccine.
There have been 39.3 million cases of Covid in the USA so far. Why should those of us whose immune systems have already beaten Covid be required to take a vaccine that is intended to trick our immune system into creating antibodies against Covid? We already have the antibodies in our bloodstream from having beaten the virus. This would be like nonsensically forcing someone who had survived Small Pox to take the vaccine.
And those are just the people who got tested. There are many millions more that are asymptomatic and also have the antibodies.
So they claim. How many of those are false positives? I suspect many millions.
In France 6% of the people have been vaccinated twice. Yet the local (and global) government wants to impose a monstruous sanitary pass, which will prevent us from going to a restaurant, a show, even a supermarket. What shall we do then? Do you think they will terminate us, and how?
Given this article:
Body Mass Index and Risk for COVID-19–Related Hospitalization, Intensive Care Unit Admission, Invasive Mechanical Ventilation, and Death — United States, March–December 2020
Weekly / March 12, 2021 / 70(10);355–361
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7010e4.htm?s_cid=mm7010e4_w#F2_down
Perhaps the Covid vaccines should properly be called the “obesity vaccines” as they seem to be designed to protect the overweight, as relatively few normal weight people apparently succumb to Covid.
Where I am in the UK, all friends and Family wear face daippers and are getting the vaccine! As usual thoughtout my life I am the Black Sheeple!!! LOL
The UK is probably the worst country to be in in terms of resistance to the Reset agenda, except maybe New Zealand and Australia. I feel for you.